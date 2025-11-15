Dasha Nekrasova faces major career setbacks after podcast with far-right figure

Dasha Nekrasova fired by Gersh after podcast with far-right figure

Dasha Nekrasova has been dropped from an upcoming film by her talent agency, Gersh.

This shocking update comes after the 33-year-old actress faced backlash for interviewing Nick Fuentes, leader of the "Groyper" movement.

Nick, who is described as a white nationalist, appeared in Dasha's podcast, Red Scare, last month.

The 2.5-hour episode, which was uploaded on YouTube on October 10, immediately garnered more than 2 lakh views.

In the video, Dasha and Nick discussed a variety of topics, including Charlie Kirk's assassination, Groyper Army, immigration issues, and Kanye West's public statements.

Now, Dasha's entertainment agency has dropped her from the upcoming thriller movie, Iconoclast, a spokesperson has confirmed to Variety.

For those unversed, Dasha is well known for her role in HBO's Succession. Not only that, she has also appeared in the film Materialists and several TV shows, including The Serpent, Mr. Robot, and Dickinson.

Dasha also made headlines in the past. In a 2023 New Yorker story, the actress stated that “Francis is not the real Pope, we all know it. … You’re not gonna get rid of the Freemasons. You’re not gonna get rid of the Jews. They infiltrated the Church a long time ago."