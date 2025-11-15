'Weak' King Charles finally agrees to cede power to Prince William

King Charles has finally agreed to cede power to his elder son and heir to throne Prince William amid poor health concerns.

This has been claimed by royal insiders while speaking to the Radar Online.

The insider said, "Prince William sees his dad as kind of weak and incapable of doing things the way he would do it to protect the monarchy.”

The royal confidant continued, "While King Charles was babying his brother, giving him the benefit of the doubt, William was telling him to pump the brakes and kick him out.

"Prince William is no-nonsense. He didn’t like the way his father was ruling."

The sources went on saying Queen Camilla is "fuming" over how William and his wife, Kate Middleton pushed her aside, undermined Charles, who celebrated his 77th birthday on November 14, and "bulldozed their way" into taking over the response to the fallout from former Duke of York Andrew's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

The insider said, "Camilla is all about the power trip. She knows that her husband had been waiting to be king for a very long time, and quite frankly, she had also been waiting to be queen.

"Camilla is just trying to hold on to the throne for as long as possible and taking it away is devastating her."