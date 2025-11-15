 
Jennifer Lawrence gets honest about her worst fear

Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her anxiety, which usually comes ahead of her movie's release

November 15, 2025

Jennifer Lawrence gets candid about pressures ahead of movie release
For any actor, making a movie requires a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. But it could all end in a disaster if the public doesn't like it. Jennifer Lawrence, exactly, fears this.

The actress shares this in an interview with V magazine. "The experience only adds to the dread, because I’ve had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, ‘Boo! Hate you!’ It is so awful."

She continues, "And [yet] somehow, I read a script, I meet with the director, we get on set, we start doing it, and somehow I’m able to forget that this part of the process will happen. I mean, I’m very blessed and very lucky. But it’s a very scary few months.”

Jen mentions her husband; when she shares, he "was so confused because he doesn’t have as much experience with this stuff."

"So I was telling him about my anxiety, and he was like, ‘But the movie’s incredible.’ And I was like, ‘I know, but that doesn’t matter. People might not get it.’ And he was like, ‘But they’re wrong.’ Like, as if that was supposed to make me feel better.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer's Die My Love is running in cinemas.

