 
Geo News

Jimmy Kimmel best friend Cleto's key death aspect unveiled

Jimmy Kimmel’s best friend and his show’s band leader died on November 11, 2025

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel’s best friend Cleto’s cause of death revealed
Jimmy Kimmel’s best friend Cleto’s cause of death revealed

Jimmy Kimmel’s pal, Cleto Escobedo III died from cardiogenic shock.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader died on November 11 at the age of 59 and his death certificate has revealed the immediate cause of death was the rare condition, which happens when the heart can no longer pump enough blood for the body.

Advertisement

In addition, according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by TMZ, vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver were listed as underlying causes.

Sepsis, graft versus host disease, immunosuppressed, chronic kidney disease and pneumonia, also contributed to Cleto's death.

Meanwhile, Cleto's lifelong friend Jimmy Kimmel has announced two fundraising initiatives in honour of his late friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. As we mourn his loss, we have started two fundraisers to celebrate his life and give back.”

He continued, "The first is for UCLA Medical Center where he received such incredible care. Together we can help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. @UCLAHealth

"And to honor his love of animals, the @TheAnimalFoundation in our hometown of Las Vegas. Links to give are in my bio. Thank you so much. (sic)" the 58-year-old concluded in his post.

Earlier this week, Jimmy broke down as paid a sweet tribute to Cleto and the Cletones leader on his show.

"We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young,” he began

Then, the popular talk show host remembered his lifelong friendship with the late Cleto as they grew up together in the same street in Las Vegas.

"Everyone loves Cleto... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not… It's just not fair,” the TV show host and comedian stated.

"He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person. There is no one in my life I felt more comfortable with,” Jimmy Kimmel concluded of Cleto Escobedo III.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Billie Eilish slams Elon Musk amid trillionaire status
Billie Eilish slams Elon Musk amid trillionaire status
Idris Elba wishes to collaborate more with wife Sabrina
Idris Elba wishes to collaborate more with wife Sabrina
Lily Allen opens up about seven-year long hiatus
Lily Allen opens up about seven-year long hiatus
'Jumanji 3': Release date, new cast, and everything we know so far
'Jumanji 3': Release date, new cast, and everything we know so far
The Beatles' biopics hit major setback
The Beatles' biopics hit major setback
Brittany Cartwright reacts to allegations of dating married man
Brittany Cartwright reacts to allegations of dating married man
Selena Gomez shares candid update on marriage to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez shares candid update on marriage to Benny Blanco
Robbie Williams reveals fear of blindness
Robbie Williams reveals fear of blindness
Kourtney Kardashian pays loving tribute to 'handsome' Travis Barker on his big day
Kourtney Kardashian pays loving tribute to 'handsome' Travis Barker on his big day