Jimmy Kimmel best friend Cleto's key death aspect unveiled

Jimmy Kimmel’s best friend Cleto’s cause of death revealed

Jimmy Kimmel’s pal, Cleto Escobedo III died from cardiogenic shock.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader died on November 11 at the age of 59 and his death certificate has revealed the immediate cause of death was the rare condition, which happens when the heart can no longer pump enough blood for the body.

In addition, according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by TMZ, vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver were listed as underlying causes.

Sepsis, graft versus host disease, immunosuppressed, chronic kidney disease and pneumonia, also contributed to Cleto's death.

Meanwhile, Cleto's lifelong friend Jimmy Kimmel has announced two fundraising initiatives in honour of his late friend.

He wrote on Instagram: "Cleto was always kind and eager to help others. As we mourn his loss, we have started two fundraisers to celebrate his life and give back.”

He continued, "The first is for UCLA Medical Center where he received such incredible care. Together we can help vulnerable patients and families in need of financial assistance during hard times. @UCLAHealth

"And to honor his love of animals, the @TheAnimalFoundation in our hometown of Las Vegas. Links to give are in my bio. Thank you so much. (sic)" the 58-year-old concluded in his post.

Earlier this week, Jimmy broke down as paid a sweet tribute to Cleto and the Cletones leader on his show.

"We've been on the air for almost 23 years and I've had to do some hard monologues along the way, but this one's the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young,” he began

Then, the popular talk show host remembered his lifelong friendship with the late Cleto as they grew up together in the same street in Las Vegas.

"Everyone loves Cleto... everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It's not… It's just not fair,” the TV show host and comedian stated.

"He was the nicest, most humble, kind and always funny person. There is no one in my life I felt more comfortable with,” Jimmy Kimmel concluded of Cleto Escobedo III.