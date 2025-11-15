Madison Beer gets ‘bored' of performing old songs get her ‘bored'

Madison Beer confesses her old songs get her ‘bored'

Madison Beer gets "bored" performing some of her old songs live.

The 26-year-old star "cherishes" being able to sing and singled out Nothing Matters But You as one of her favourites to sing in the front of an audience.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: “[Singing] is my gift and the thing I cherish the most. I should be feeling that way about every song.”

“I won’t name names. I don’t want to be mean to any other songs, but there’s a couple songs that I would perform and honestly be so bored and feel like I literally can’t do anything, like I’m just essentially sleeping,” she said.

After winning praise for her live vocals, Madison was determined to challenge herself in the studio when it came to recording her upcoming third album Locket, which is due for release in January.

She said: “There’s one song that is very vocally challenging.”

The Reckless hitmaker continued, “When I recorded this one song and I still had Twitter, I tweeted ‘Oh my God, I literally don’t know if I’m gonna be able to speak for a week.’ That was a feeling that I really enjoyed with this album.”

"I really liked my desire to push myself and see what I was capable of. So I hope people like the vocals on this project because we spent a lot of time doing it,” Madison further mentioned.

The bittersweet hitmaker admitted performing live has helped her gain perspective and shut out her critics as well.

She said: “I get a good amount of hate on the internet and I think that that all becomes irrelevant when you’re looking out at a sold-out crowd.”

“That has been a very, very helpful tool for me in my life. How could I let a tweet destroy my day when I’m performing for 5,000 people who bought tickets and know the music?” the Showed Me singer

While the Baby crooner hasn't yet shared the track listing for Locket, she admitted she had the album's title in mind for a long time.

“I was in my Notes app for weeks on end just writing words I related to. I just kept on gravitating towards [Locket] every single time I would read the list,” Madison Beer concluded.