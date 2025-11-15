 
Sony Pictures to take Labubu to big screen

Reports of a movie on Labubu come on the heels of the toy becoming wildly popular

Geo News Digital Desk
November 15, 2025

Labubu soon to make debut on big screen
Labubu, a viral toy doll, is set to make its big-screen debut, with Sony Pictures developing a movie based on it.

THR reports that the studio has acquired the screen rights to the furry monster. However, it remains unclear whether the movie will be an animation or a live-action film. Also, no actors and directors are on board yet.

The purchase of rights comes on the heels of the character, which illustrator Kasing Lung created, that has recently become extremely popular.

Certain celebrities also helped boost the toy's fame. Lisa, a K-pop group Blackpink member, for example. She was seen using it as an accessory in 2024, leading her fans to follow.

In other news, Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her anxiety ahead of her movies' release.

"The experience only adds to the dread, because I’ve had so many experiences of working so hard on something, loving something so deeply, and then releasing it to the world, and the world just being like, ‘Boo! Hate you!’ It is so awful," she tells V magazine.

Die My Love is out in theatres.

