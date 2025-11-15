 
Geo News

Piers Morgan, who lost job over Meghan Markle comments, eyes BBC leadership?

Piers Morgan's name to lead BBC has been suggested by a British politician

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

November 15, 2025

Meghan Markle: File photo
Meghan Markle: File photo

British journalist Piers Morgan, who once lost his job over his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle, seems interested in leading the BBC which has found it self trapped in a controversy over a documentary US President Donald Trump's lawyers called defamatory.

The BBC sent a personal apology to Trump on Thursday but said there was no legal basis for him to sue the public broadcaster. 

Advertisement

The documentary, which aired on the BBC's "Panorama" news programme just before the US. presidential election in 2024, spliced together three parts of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol. The edit created the impression he had called for violence.

Piers Morgan with King Charles III
Piers Morgan with King Charles III

Morgan was prominent among those who targeted the broadcaster  after the organization was called out by Trump supporters and right wing British activists over the documentary.

He was quick to share British politician Michael Gove's social media post where he had suggested Morgan's name as the next DG of the BBC.

"The next DG of the BBC should-ideally-be a journalist, preferably with experience as an editor, who has worked in broadcasting. Independent minded, certainly, but also sensitive to public concerns about "woke" bias. So, with all due humility, why not Piers Morgan?" wrote Gove on X.

Piers Morgan, who lost job over Meghan Markle comments, eyes BBC leadership?

And when The National reported Gove's social media post with the title "Michael Gove calls for Piers Morgan to be director general of BBC", Morgan reshared it with the caption "BBC Uncensored."

Piers Morgan, who lost job over Meghan Markle comments, eyes BBC leadership?

Morgan, who hosts his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, had quit his job after thousands of complaints were filed with UK media regulator, Ofcom, over his remarks against Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.

Piers Morgan, who lost job over Meghan Markle comments, eyes BBC leadership?

He had lost his job at Good Morning Britain on ITV due to his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The journalist had expressed disbelief about Meghan's claims of suicidal thoughts during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.


Advertisement

More From Royals

Princess Beatrice key role amid secret Andrew negotiation
Princess Beatrice key role amid secret Andrew negotiation
Prince Harry reaches out to Palace
Prince Harry reaches out to Palace
Will Kris Jenner invite Meghan Markle on Christmas after 70th 'blowout' bash?
Will Kris Jenner invite Meghan Markle on Christmas after 70th 'blowout' bash?
Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle to visit UK
Prince Harry begs Meghan Markle to visit UK
Piers Morgan showers praises on 'remarkable' King Charles after mocking Meghan
Piers Morgan showers praises on 'remarkable' King Charles after mocking Meghan
Queen Camilla marks King Charles' birthday in special way
Queen Camilla marks King Charles' birthday in special way
Prince Harry's true feelings about Kardashian party revealed video
Prince Harry's true feelings about Kardashian party revealed
King Charles' birthday gets celebrated in style at Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales
King Charles' birthday gets celebrated in style at Cyfarthfa Castle in Wales
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene show up jointly for the Monégasque Red Cross
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene show up jointly for the Monégasque Red Cross