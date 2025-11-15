Piers Morgan, who lost job over Meghan Markle comments, eyes BBC leadership?

Meghan Markle: File photo

British journalist Piers Morgan, who once lost his job over his controversial remarks about Meghan Markle, seems interested in leading the BBC which has found it self trapped in a controversy over a documentary US President Donald Trump's lawyers called defamatory.

The BBC sent a personal apology to Trump on Thursday but said there was no legal basis for him to sue the public broadcaster.

The documentary, which aired on the BBC's "Panorama" news programme just before the US. presidential election in 2024, spliced together three parts of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol. The edit created the impression he had called for violence.

Morgan was prominent among those who targeted the broadcaster after the organization was called out by Trump supporters and right wing British activists over the documentary.

He was quick to share British politician Michael Gove's social media post where he had suggested Morgan's name as the next DG of the BBC.

"The next DG of the BBC should-ideally-be a journalist, preferably with experience as an editor, who has worked in broadcasting. Independent minded, certainly, but also sensitive to public concerns about "woke" bias. So, with all due humility, why not Piers Morgan?" wrote Gove on X.

And when The National reported Gove's social media post with the title "Michael Gove calls for Piers Morgan to be director general of BBC", Morgan reshared it with the caption "BBC Uncensored."

Morgan, who hosts his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, had quit his job after thousands of complaints were filed with UK media regulator, Ofcom, over his remarks against Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry.

He had lost his job at Good Morning Britain on ITV due to his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The journalist had expressed disbelief about Meghan's claims of suicidal thoughts during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.



