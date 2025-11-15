Ali Larter weighs in on her experience working on second season of 'Landman'

Ali Larter gets honest about what working on the second season of 'Landman’s been like

Ali Larter, actor and former model has just shed some light on what the second season of Landman’s been like, especially with other big wigs like Demi Moore and Billy Bob Thornton working alongside her.

She started by telling Reuters, “the highlight for me is working with Billy (Bob Thornton) you know I'm so lucky to work with such an extraordinary actor and you know there's not an inauthentic beat when you work with him so it keeps the show right in that spot and I think he elevates every scene and we have now Sam (Elliott) and Demi (Moore) and all these extraordinary actors and then the family Michelle (Randolph) and Jacob (Lofland)”

So “I think it's the way that they cast the show and the chemistry between everyone that it's just so real you can feel it on the screen,” she also noted.

However, the actor didn’t end there but also gushed over what it meant to have “a woman who's been through so many ups and downs in this business” with her to be able to ‘talk to it all about’.

Because, “you know, I haven't always had so many people to be able to share the realities of what it's like to be an actress,” she said in her own words. “And, you know, she's just really gracious and really lovely and she's extremely talented,” Larter said before signing off.