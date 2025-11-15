 
Sarah Ferguson receives new setback after book withdrawn from sale

Sarah Ferguson receives new setback after book withdrawn from sale

Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 15, 2025

After losing her royal title, Sarah Ferguson received a new setback after her upcoming children's book was withdrawn from sale.

Citing analytics from Nielsen, BBC reported on Friday that the book titled "Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way" was initially due to be published on October 9.

"As of last week, it was showing as being available from 20 November on Amazon, but it is now no longer listed on the website," a BBC report said.

NielsenIQ Book Data confirmed to the BBC that the title had been marked as "withdrawn from sale" at the request of the publisher. Ms Ferguson's representatives declined to comment. 

Ferguson lost her Duchess of York title after her former husband, Andre Mountbatten Windsor, announced on October 17 that he will no longer be using his Duke of York title.

On October 30, King Charles stripped his younger brother of his remaining royal titles including the title of Prince and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were under intense media scrutiny over their links to late sex offender Jeffery Esptein.

According to BBC, last month, Waterstones bookstores told it that the publication date for Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way had "moved" and that they did not have a new publication date.

A spokesperson for Waterstones said they had had no further communication from the publisher since then.

No reason has been given for why the book has now been withdrawn from sale.

