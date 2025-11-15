Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's trauma and heartbreak resurfaces

There are a bunch of trauma and heartbreak that many are seeing bubbling to the surface with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle again.

In the experts eyes, it all stems from their similarities from childhood, family life and personal experinces.

For those unversed, while Prince Harry has lived a life of grandour, his mother Princess Diana not only divorced from her husband King Charles, who has since remarried, but also tragically passed away back in 1997 when the prince was just a teenager.

Meghan Markle on the other hand has seen backlash flung onto her by her family more publically. Both from her father who has spoken to reporters, and also by her half sister Samantha Markle who has even filed lawsuits.

This is why royal expert and commentator Duncan Larcombe has come forward with his thoughts about the two.

“Neither of them had an ideal upbringing by any stretch of the imagination,” he started off by saying. “Both of their parents’ marriages ended in divorce, and of course Harry’s mum, Princess Diana, died shortly after that.” So “there’s trauma and heartbreak there for both of them, and that has bonded them,” he explained.

Plus “Harry, by his own admission, is a damaged person and he has had struggles. It’s hardly a surprise given his extraordinary upbringing, and his profile of being the ‘partying Prince’.”

So “a lot has happened in Harry’s life that Meghan can feel sorry for, and therefore feel like she wants to protect him and look after him too,” Mr Larcombe noted in his chat with The Mirror.

As for Meghan, she’s “had her dad and half-sister and brother become outspoken critics of her and publicly denounce her.” While “Harry hasn’t had to deal with that, but that’s only because the royals don’t comment on those things, so they’ve maintained a silence.”

But “it doesn’t mean there’s any less bitterness between Harry and his family, so he and Meghan have that in common and can see where the other is coming from,” he concluded by saying.