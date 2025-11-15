 
King Charles, Prince Harry reconnected on monarch's birthday on phone call?

Royal fans are wondering whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent birthday greetings to King Charles

Abdul Hafeez
November 15, 2025

King Charles on Friday celebrated his 77th birthday, days after he stripped his brother Andrew of his royal titles. The king made what some royal family members believe was a harsh decision against his younger brother under intense media scrutiny over Andrew's links to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

The monarch celebrated his birthday as he continued his royal duties amid his cancer treatment. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton used their social media accounts to share a birthday tribute to the king.

King Charles and Prince Harry: File photo
This left many people wondering whether the monarch received birthday greetings from his US-based son, Prince Harry, especially after they made some progression in their reconciliation efforts with a Clarence House meeting a few months ago. 

Since Prince Harry has no presence on Instagram or any other social media platform, there's no way of knowing whether he wished his dad on his birthday.

Royal observers are convinced that not only did the Duke of Sussex send birthday greetings to his father, but they also talked by telephone. 

They are of the view that King Charles also talked to his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Lilibet, on the telephone. 

And it shouldn't be a surprise if Meghan Markle also had a lighthearted chat with her father-in-law.

They believe that since it was Harry who extended an olive branch to his father, it was highly likely that he did that with his wife, Meghan Markle's approval. 

