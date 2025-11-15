Prince William and Kate Middleton near new milestone despite family setbacks

Prince William and Kate Middleton remain the most popular members of the British royal family, with the couple's popularity continuing to grow despite the recent setbacks faced by the Windsor family.

The royal family recently made headlines, for all the wrong reasons, when King Charles stripped Andrew, his younger brother, of his royal titles over his links to late sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

The future king and his wife are known as the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

The couple is about to hit three million followers on their X account, formerly Twitter.

The couple currently has 2.9 million followers on the app, a relatively low number compared to their Instagram where they have crossed 17 million followers.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a video on X with a personal message related to autumn.

"MOTHER NATURE: AUTUMN" Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection. Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter's rest. C," she captioned the video.

Kate Middleton is making gradual return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

She was diagnosed with cancer after Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles III's diagnosis.

The king also continues to perform his royal duties as his treatment continues.



