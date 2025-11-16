 
Sean 'Diddy' Combs becomes symbol of hope behind bars

Sean 'Diddy' Combs former inmate dished details about his engagements in prison

November 16, 2025

Photo: Sean Diddy Combs starts new game in prison
Sean “Diddy” Combs is finding a new purpose behind bars.

The 56-year-old music mogul was convicted under the Mann Act and sentenced to more than four years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

However, as a new report from Us Weekly revealed, he has been using his time in prison to uplift fellow inmates with a program he has dubbed “Free Game With Diddy.”

Raymond Castillo, who was incarcerated alongside Diddy at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, spoke to the publication about the initiative. 

“Everything was smooth after that. Diddy brought unity… everybody was segregated until the disgraced mogul started the program,” Castillo shared.

He added that the course drew in prisoners of all backgrounds, as well as staff members. 

“Even counselors, case managers, assistant wardens… saw he was unifying everybody from all cultures and races,” Castillo said.

Diddy reportedly taught inmates how to “make a realistic, successful plan” and understand what it takes to execute it. 

Before conclusion, Castillo described the lessons as “fundamental,” saying they helped inmates start thinking about how to find success after release.

