Britney Spears hits her 'darkest point' yet

Britney Spears' inner circle terrified as she hits 'darkest point'

Britney Spears is reportedly going through her darkest point yet.

Recent photos shared by the singer showed multiple bruises and injuries, sparking fear that she may be struggling behind-the-scenes.

Now, insiders told Radar Online that her inner circle is concerned and discussing possibility of an intervention since the pattern resembles her infamous 2007 breakdown.

The source told the outlet, "The biggest issue with Britney right now is her boozing. Way too often these days she's chugging wine or cocktails, which don't mix well with her medications, then stumbling around and falling flat on her face."

They went on to add, "She's in a very dark place right now and spiraling totally out of control. This isn't just about her being out of practice, because she still has a good grasp of those dance moves she was doing on stage all those years ago."

Britney Spears is reportedly freaking out due to ex-husband Kevin Federline's new memoir, You Thought You Knew. The memoir detailed her disturbing behaviour.

The Toxic singer is said to be worried that after this memoir, a new tell-all could be in work from Paul Soliz Jr, her most recent boyfriend.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure this is headed for disaster sooner or later, but try telling that to Britney. She's all over the map right now and booze is one of the few pleasures she has left," the source stated.