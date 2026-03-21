 
Geo News

Cillian Murphy gets candid about ‘Peaky Blinders' fame

Why Cillian Murphy thinks ‘Peaky Blinders’ still works

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 21, 2026

Cillian Murphy gets candid about ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame
Cillian Murphy gets candid about ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame

Don’t tell Cillian Murphy he’s the reason Peaky Blinders became a global obsession – he’s not buying it.

As the razor-sharp Tommy Shelby gears up for one more ride in The Immortal Man, Murphy is brushing off the spotlight and pointing somewhere else: the story.

"It allows you to really explore all the light and shade, all the different complexities that characters can have," he said, explaining why long-form TV hits differently.

And honestly, he’s got a point. Six seasons gave fans time to fall deep into Shelby-world–and maybe question a few life choices along the way.

Murphy added, "And I think if you spend that length of time with a character, you will begin to invest in them in an emotional, kind of intimate way, which you don’t always get with films – you get it in a different way. But with long-form telly, it’s unusual, and there’s an ownership that the audience has which is kind of interesting."

Translation? You didn’t just watch Tommy Shelby – you claimed him.

The upcoming film shifts gears, bringing in a new generation led by his on-screen son (played by Barry Keoghan), while familiar faces – and chaos – linger.

Co-star Tim Roth backed the idea, noting TV simply gives actors more room to dig into the messy, complicated bits of a character.

Still, Murphy isn’t taking the credit.

"It’s very humbling when it does, but I do think that’s the fans doing," he said.

Humble? Maybe. Accurate? Fans might argue otherwise.

‘Marty Supreme' to hit streaming platforms
‘Marty Supreme' to hit streaming platforms
‘General Hospital' star Jacob Young makes major revelation
‘General Hospital' star Jacob Young makes major revelation
Jelly Roll talks about wife Bunnie Xo being called ‘gold digger'
Jelly Roll talks about wife Bunnie Xo being called ‘gold digger'
Christina Applegate seems prepared for death
Christina Applegate seems prepared for death
Nicola Peltz shares how parents feel about husband Brooklyn Beckham
Nicola Peltz shares how parents feel about husband Brooklyn Beckham
Olivia Rodrigo makes first announcement for 'OR3:' album title, release date
Olivia Rodrigo makes first announcement for 'OR3:' album title, release date
Peter Parker's hidden letter to MJ reveals heartbreaking secret
Peter Parker's hidden letter to MJ reveals heartbreaking secret
Ryan Gosling drops bombshell about 'Project Hail Mary' costar
Ryan Gosling drops bombshell about 'Project Hail Mary' costar