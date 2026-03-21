Cillian Murphy gets candid about ‘Peaky Blinders’ fame

Don’t tell Cillian Murphy he’s the reason Peaky Blinders became a global obsession – he’s not buying it.

As the razor-sharp Tommy Shelby gears up for one more ride in The Immortal Man, Murphy is brushing off the spotlight and pointing somewhere else: the story.

"It allows you to really explore all the light and shade, all the different complexities that characters can have," he said, explaining why long-form TV hits differently.

And honestly, he’s got a point. Six seasons gave fans time to fall deep into Shelby-world–and maybe question a few life choices along the way.

Murphy added, "And I think if you spend that length of time with a character, you will begin to invest in them in an emotional, kind of intimate way, which you don’t always get with films – you get it in a different way. But with long-form telly, it’s unusual, and there’s an ownership that the audience has which is kind of interesting."

Translation? You didn’t just watch Tommy Shelby – you claimed him.

The upcoming film shifts gears, bringing in a new generation led by his on-screen son (played by Barry Keoghan), while familiar faces – and chaos – linger.

Co-star Tim Roth backed the idea, noting TV simply gives actors more room to dig into the messy, complicated bits of a character.

Still, Murphy isn’t taking the credit.

"It’s very humbling when it does, but I do think that’s the fans doing," he said.

Humble? Maybe. Accurate? Fans might argue otherwise.