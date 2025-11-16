Insider a second accuser's story about Jeffrey Epstein & Andrew

Another accuser has come to light and is speaking out

Another victim of Jeffrey Epstein recently came forward with her own story about Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the known fancier.

The victim in question is Anne Fisher and she just sat down with ITV News regarding one of her own encounters with the convicted sex offender in his Upper East Side mansion back in 2001.

For those unversed, at the time Fisher was told there was a business meeting take place and after the initial alleged assault she was offered a check which she claims to have rejected.

Fisher started her retelling by saiyng, “When I was there he was like: ‘Oh, you should come to a dinner, you’re English and I can introduce you to the Royal family.’ And I was like: ‘Okay.’ But then after he assaulted me I didn’t want anything to do with it.”

But “later, I learnt that [the then] Prince Andrew had a thing for Princess Di, so I kind of put it together” and “called my boyfriend at the time, sobbing and hysterical,” she recalls.

The meeting is said to have been followed by calls by Epstein’s assistant who ‘repeatedly’ called on her mobile phone and home phone etc to set up that dinner.

For those unversed, one of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s most vocal accusers was an Australian named Virginia Giuffre who has since died by suicide and her posthumously released memoir, Nobody’s Girl, retells her story in great detail.

According to the book’s blurb by Penguin Random House, “Here, Giuffre offers an unsparing and definitive account of her time with Epstein and Maxwell, who trafficked her and others to numerous prominent men.”

“She also details the molestation she suffered as a child, as well as her daring escape from Epstein and Maxwell’s grasp at nineteen. Giuffre remade her life from scratch and summoned the courage to not only hold her abusers to account but also advocate for other victims. The pages of Nobody’s Girl preserve her voice—and her legacy—forever.”

“Nobody’s Girl is an astonishing affirmation of Giuffre’s unshakable will—first, to claw her way out of victimhood, and then to shine light on wrongdoing and fight for a safer, fairer world. Equal parts intimate and fierce, it is a remarkable narrative of fortitude in the face of depravity and despair.”

Since the memoir’s release Andrew lost not just his military honors but was forced to give up the public use of his dukedome. This was all before he was stripped of his hereditary title of ‘prince’ by his brother and monarch too.