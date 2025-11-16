 
KATSEYE releases their full set list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour: Check out Below

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 16, 2025

KATSEYE has just revealed their official cast list for The Beautiful Chaos Tour

The girl group KATSEYE is finally heading on tour and the news has been shared by Just Jared.

The whole thing started on Saturday, November 15, in Minneapolis, Minn and will feature Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza and even Yoonchae Jeong all together at The Armory.

The first show saw them sing their hearts out with hits like Gnarly, Gabriela, Touch but there was also a new song titled Internet Girl that debuted.

For those unversed this list includes on the first show of the tour and includes;

  • Debut
  • Gameboy
  • I’m Pretty
  • Mean Girls
  • Tonight I Might
  • Internet Girl
  • Gabriela
  • Girls Don’t Lie
  • Dirty Water
  • All The Same
  • Time Lapse
  • Flame
  • Monster High Fright Song
  • M.I.A.
  • Gnarly
  • Touch
  • My Way
