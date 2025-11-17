 
Geo News

Eddie Murphy opens up about childhood trauma that shaped him

Eddie Murphy has addressed the impact of losing father at an early age

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Photo: Eddie Murphy recalls childhood trauma that impacted his life
Photo: Eddie Murphy recalls childhood trauma that impacted his life

Eddie Murphy has been opening up about the pain and healing that shaped him.

Speaking in his new Netflix docuseries Being Eddie, the comedian, 63, described how the loss of his father in early childhood left deep imprints on his life.

“There was a lot of trauma, and we’re shaped by that stuff,” Murphy began. 

Advertisement

His biological father, Charles, was killed when Murphy was young, leaving the family to navigate that void.

However, Murphy credited his stepfather, Vernon Lynch Sr., with being a saving presence.

“By the grace of God, my mother married an amazing, solid man who put all the right s*** in me. That’s crucial. It makes a huge difference,” he reflected.

Moreover, the iconic comedian disclosed that even during his early years, he had a sense of where life was heading.

“I knew I was going to be famous — I was the funniest kid, always."

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Simu Liu shares what he loves to do on his day off
Simu Liu shares what he loves to do on his day off
Yungblud breaks silence on concerning health tests: ‘I have to do this'
Yungblud breaks silence on concerning health tests: ‘I have to do this'
Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Robert Irwin's family fears 'worst nightmare' amid 'DWTS' fame
Robert Irwin's family fears 'worst nightmare' amid 'DWTS' fame
Lucien Laviscount gets honest about 'Scream Queens' role
Lucien Laviscount gets honest about 'Scream Queens' role
Eddie Murphy on being compared to Nick Cannon over large brood
Eddie Murphy on being compared to Nick Cannon over large brood
Jelly Roll's new addiction revealed after losing 200 lbs
Jelly Roll's new addiction revealed after losing 200 lbs
Lisa Vanderpump talks about next 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Lisa Vanderpump talks about next 'Vanderpump Rules' cast
Bradley Cooper's ex talks about protecting their 8-year-old from 'beauty standards'
Bradley Cooper's ex talks about protecting their 8-year-old from 'beauty standards'