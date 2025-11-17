Eddie Murphy opens up about childhood trauma that shaped him

Photo: Eddie Murphy recalls childhood trauma that impacted his life

Eddie Murphy has been opening up about the pain and healing that shaped him.

Speaking in his new Netflix docuseries Being Eddie, the comedian, 63, described how the loss of his father in early childhood left deep imprints on his life.

“There was a lot of trauma, and we’re shaped by that stuff,” Murphy began.

His biological father, Charles, was killed when Murphy was young, leaving the family to navigate that void.

However, Murphy credited his stepfather, Vernon Lynch Sr., with being a saving presence.

“By the grace of God, my mother married an amazing, solid man who put all the right s*** in me. That’s crucial. It makes a huge difference,” he reflected.

Moreover, the iconic comedian disclosed that even during his early years, he had a sense of where life was heading.

“I knew I was going to be famous — I was the funniest kid, always."