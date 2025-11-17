 
King Charles celebrates Kate's growing influence within monarchy

King Charles reportedly satisfied with Kate Middleton’s work within the monarchy

F. Quraishi
November 17, 2025

King Charles proud of Kate’s growing role in royal family

King Charles is said to be very pleased with Kate Middleton’s growing role in the royal family especially after her prominent presence at last week’s Remembrance events.

The Princess of Wales attended the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire for the first time, where she laid a wreath and met families of serving military personnel and veterans.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond said her confident performance shows she is becoming a key figure in the monarchy’s future.

“I’m sure the King is delighted every time Catherine steps up to perform high profile duties,” she told The Mirror.

“He must recognise that she is an absolutely key figure in the future of the monarchy, and - just like William - he is proud of how completely she has embraced her role," the expert added.

Kate was the “very picture of a modern future Queen, carrying out one of the most solemn duties in the royal calendar.”

She concluded that the Princess “showed her commitment to the Remembrance events by taking a prominent role at the Albert Hall commemoration, the Cenotaph service and then at the Arboretum.”

