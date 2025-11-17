 
Kate Middleton earns praises over careful balance of royal work, motherhood

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 17, 2025

Kate Middleton maintains balance as she manages parenting, royal duties

Kate Middleton is still finding a balance between her royal duties, her role as a mother and her recovery from cancer.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the ages of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will influence which events the Princess of Wales chooses to attend.

The expert explained that Kate likely feels “mum guilt” like many working parents, but is able to shape her schedule around school holidays and daily school runs.

“All working mums suffer mum guilt to a greater or lesser degree, and I’m sure Catherine is no exception,” Bond said.

“But she is fortunate enough to be able to more or less ring-fence school holidays and to arrange her schedule so she can do many of the daily school runs.”

Bond further said that some may view this as a privilege, but she believes Kate deserves credit for putting her children first and protecting her health after a serious diagnosis.

“People might complain that she’s especially privileged to be able to do that, but most people know they will be able to retire one day,” she added.

“That is not the case for Catherine. So I admire her for prioritising her children in these early years, and for protecting her own health after suffering such a serious cancer diagnosis.”


