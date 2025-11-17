Jeremy Renner's lawyer denies Yi Zhou's new claims

Photo: Jeremy Renner's lawyer hits back at Yi Zhou's new statements

Jeremy Renner's lawyer is pushing back against director Yi Zhou's claims that the pair have reached a settlement.

Earlier this week, Zhou wrote on Instagram that she and the Hawkeye star had “reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution without any settlement money,” adding that they intended to move forward with their joint projects, including Stardust Future and the documentary Chronicles of Disney.

It is noteworthy that formerly, Zhou, 37, accused Renner, 54, of sending her unsolicited explicit images and threatening to call immigration authorities on her when she confronted him.

Renners lawyer, however, established that these claims were entirely false, and confirmed Renner agreed to a documentary collaboration, but not an animated film asserting there was no settlement in sight.

“There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner’s substantial multi-million dollar claims against her,” attorney Marty Singer told TMZ, adding that Zhou “fabricated” her statement.