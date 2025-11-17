 
Geo News

Jeremy Renner's lawyer denies Yi Zhou's new claims

Jeremy Renner's lawyer shared his two cents on Yi Zhou's latest 'fabricated' statements

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

November 17, 2025

Photo: Jeremy Renners lawyer hits back at Yi Zhous new statements
Photo: Jeremy Renner's lawyer hits back at Yi Zhou's new statements

Jeremy Renner's lawyer is pushing back against director Yi Zhou's claims that the pair have reached a settlement.

Earlier this week, Zhou wrote on Instagram that she and the Hawkeye star had “reached a peaceful and mutually respectful resolution without any settlement money,” adding that they intended to move forward with their joint projects, including Stardust Future and the documentary Chronicles of Disney.

It is noteworthy that formerly, Zhou, 37, accused Renner, 54, of sending her unsolicited explicit images and threatening to call immigration authorities on her when she confronted him. 

Advertisement

Renners lawyer, however, established that these claims were entirely false, and confirmed Renner agreed to a documentary collaboration, but not an animated film asserting there was no settlement in sight.

“There was no deal reached with Yi Zhou to resolve my client Jeremy Renner’s substantial multi-million dollar claims against her,” attorney Marty Singer told TMZ, adding that Zhou “fabricated” her statement.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Lucien Laviscount reflects on working with Ryan Murphy
Lucien Laviscount reflects on working with Ryan Murphy
Eddie Murphy opens up about childhood trauma that shaped him
Eddie Murphy opens up about childhood trauma that shaped him
Tensions in Parton family heat up post Freida's shock post about Dolly
Tensions in Parton family heat up post Freida's shock post about Dolly
SNL jokes about Trump's link to newly released Epstein emails
SNL jokes about Trump's link to newly released Epstein emails
Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Lawrence's 'toxic' jab
Tamra Judge claps back at Jennifer Lawrence's 'toxic' jab
Simu Liu shares what he loves to do on his day off
Simu Liu shares what he loves to do on his day off
Yungblud breaks silence on concerning health tests: ‘I have to do this'
Yungblud breaks silence on concerning health tests: ‘I have to do this'
Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's ex reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Robert Irwin's family fears 'worst nightmare' amid 'DWTS' fame
Robert Irwin's family fears 'worst nightmare' amid 'DWTS' fame