Jane Seymour reflects on new romance after four past marriages

Seymour has six children, including stepchildren, and her beau, John Zambetti, has two

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Jane Seymour says finding love in her 70s feels like a blessing
Jane Seymour says she feels lucky to have found a healthy, committed relationship in her 70s. 

The 74-year-old actress, who has been dating musician and ER physician John Zambetti, 76, for a little over two years, recently told Hello! magazine she “never thought” she would find love like this at this stage of life.

 “I’m incredibly blessed that I have,” she added, calling 70 “the new 50.” Seymour, who has been married and divorced four times, believes timing made all the difference. Both she and Zambetti had full lives, children, grandchildren, and long careers behind them. 

“You know what you want,” she said, explaining that their paths wouldn’t have aligned earlier. His world was medicine and touring; hers was global film sets.

The couple was introduced after their children realised they had crossed paths at a Shwayze concert. Seymour has six children, including stepchildren, and Zambetti has two. “Our kids pretty much put us together,” she said.

Last month, the pair joked about celebrating their “25th anniversary,” clarifying it meant 25 months. As for marriage, Seymour has previously said she’s not thinking about it.

