Melissa Gilbert takes savage dig at Megyn Kelly over Epstein remarks

Melissa Gilbert is the latest celebrity to criticize Megyn Kelly over her recent comments about convicted child se* offender Jeffrey Epstein.

For those unversed, Megyn recently said that some people believe Epstein "was not a pedophile," because he was "into the barely legal type."

The American journalist made this shocking claim during the November 12 episode of her Sirius XM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Advertisement

“He liked 15-year-old girls. And I realize this is disgusting. I'm definitely not trying to make an excuse for this," said the political commentator. "I'm just giving you facts, that he wasn't into, like, 8-year-olds.”

“But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby,” she continued.

The former Fox News host’s then added, “There's a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?”

On November 15, Melissa took to her Instagram handle to address Megyn's comments.

“So, I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share. After seeing many women’s posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild , I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up. And this is some of what I found…and now, at this age, at this time, I am actually nauseated," the actress penned alongside several photos of herself kissing her Little House on the Prairie costar Dean Butler.

Melissa further wrote, "The girl on vacation in Hawaii with her family, is the same girl who was expected to 'fall in love with' and kiss a man on film who was several years older than she was. Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say 'I WAS A CHILD. I WAS FIFTEEN.'"

"And I was the good news. Thank God my mom and Michael [Landon] and so many others were there to make sure I was safe. Can you imagine if I hadn’t had them all? I am so fortunate (Sort of). Many other young women aren’t," she continued.

"You need to be careful with your words," added Melissa.



