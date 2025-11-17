Prince Harry, Meghan secretly courted to shake up monarchy

Prince Harry, Meghan targeted by powerful allies seeking to reshape royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could change how the monarchy works by some political and palace figures as they are said to be quietly trying to bring the couple back into royal life.

According to Radar Online, they believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could push the royal family in a new direction by playing a “transformational role.”

However, many inside the palace are worries their return would reopen old problems and create tension with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"There's a group, well-connected in both political and aristocratic circles, who genuinely believe bringing Harry and Meghan back is the key to bringing down the monarchy as it stands,” an insider dropped the bombshell.

They added, “They see the Sussexes as an anarchic element, and the campaign for them to become working royals again is being run by nasty elements within the palace who want to smash the institution to smithereens."

This comes after the Duke of Sussex sparked royal return rumours as he talked about his future plans after describing UK as “the country I proudly served and fought for” in a Remembrance Day essay.

One line in his essay titled The Bond, The Banter, The Bravery: What It Means to Be British caught the eyes of the fans, “Though currently, I may live in the United States….”

Many believe it could mean that Harry plans to return to the royal family. "He didn't have to say 'currently,'" said one royal aide.

"It came across as a signal that he's not done with Britain. That single word set off a wave of unease inside the palace."