Justin Trudeau's ex wife reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry

Sophie Grégoire has finally broken the silence over her estranged husband Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Arlene Is Alone podcast, the Canadian public speaker revealed that she is not letting Justin's romance with the pop singer "trigger" her.

When asked how she "stays cool" seeing all the publicity surrounding Justin and Katy's relationship, Sophie confessed that it does affect her.

“We’re human beings and stuff affects us," she admitted. "How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise."

“I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers, we’re humans. What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision,” explained Sophie.

“Does it mean that I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No!” she added.

Sophie's comments came days after Justin attended Katy's birthday bash in Paris.

For those unversed, Sophie called it quits with Justin in 2023, after 18 years of marriage. The exes share three children together - Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

“We have separate lives, but we have one family life,” she shared. “And I think that we need two individuals in a couple … to detangle.”

“It’s not always easy to live, but it’s very adult," added Sophie.