Lottie Tomlinson reveals motherhood healed her deepest grief

Lottie Tomlinson opens up on grief that ‘motherhood helped mend

Louis Tomlinson's sister, Lottie Tomlinson, confessed how having children helped her to grieve her late mother and sister.

It is pertinent to mention that Lottie was only 18 when her mother passed away at due to leukemia in 2016 and just three years after this tragic loss, her younger sister, Félicité, also died after a drug overdose.

The makeup artist and social media teen sensation, who is a mother of two kids now revealed to DailyMail how becoming a parent of Love, two, and Flossie, 10, helped her heal the loss of her close relatives.

"I think the most rewarding part is definitely, I just love being their everything," she said of the most rewarding part of motherhood.

The model went on to say, "You know, being that person who is their comfort blanket. It's such a nice feeling as a mum and as a parent to have that, and I think it definitely heals part of me that you know, I've grieved since losing my mum, now that I'm a mum myself."

This came after Lottie announced the birth of her second baby with fiance Lewis Burton via Instagram earlier this year.

She posted a sweet black and white snap of her baby son Lucky and wrote in the caption, "Our little angel has arrived and she's perfect in every way."

The mom-of-two has also been vocal about mum guilt and talked about the most challenging part of motherhood, saying, "The mum guilt is something that I've heard people talk about, but obviously, I don't think you can really understand it until you are a mum yourself. I think you want to do the absolute best for your kids, and that's where it stems from, and it can be quite hard to manage at times."

"And yeah, just the general worry that comes with having kids, you just want them to always be safe, always be happy, (and) always be healthy," she added.