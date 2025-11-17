Sarah Ferguson searching for Andrew's replacement?

Sarah Ferguson aims to maintain luxury lifestyle with new rich partner

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly seeking a wealthy partner to maintain her luxurious lifestyle after losing her royal titles and residence, the Royal Lodge.

Amid ongoing financial issues, Fergie has decided to look for her former husband Andrew’s replacement, with whom she was sharing the 30-room mansion despite their divorce.

Speaking with Radar Online, insiders said that the former Duchess of York is determined not to downsize as she is hoping to find someone who can support her high-end living.

The insider said Ferguson is on a "desperate hunt for a wealthy suitor" amid panic over her financial future.

"Sarah's always been a survivor, but this time she's genuinely scared. The idea of slipping into obscurity – or worse, running out of money – is haunting her,” a friend revealed.

They added, “She's telling people she needs to find a man with real wealth who can help her keep living the way she's used to."

Another source revealed that Fergie is "desperately framing it as a fresh start, but in truth it's more of a bailout."

"She's not about to part with her designer clothes, luxury trips, or spa days. The only way she can sustain that lifestyle now is by finding someone rich enough to fund it.

"She's on the hunt" for a new wealthy partner, they said, adding that she is "appealing to the few people in high society who will still speak to her to make introductions."