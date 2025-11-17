Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards

Tom Cruise has proudly accepted honorary Oscar at the 2025 Governors Awards.

The 63-year-old star beamed as she took the stage to accept major honor at the prestigious awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, on Sunday, November 16.

After accepting the Academy Honorary Award, the Mission: Impossible star gave a powerful speech about the power of cinema.

“The cinema, it takes me around the world. It helps me to appreciate and respect differences," Tom began the heartfelt speech.

He further said, “It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways. And no matter where we come from, in that theater, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. "

"And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am,” continued the Top Gun actor.

Expressing his love for cinema, the 63-year-old star said that he admired it since a very early age.

“I was just a little kid in the park and theater, and then that beam of light just cut across the room and looking up, and it seemed to me to just exploding on the screen. Suddenly the world was so much larger than the one that I knew. And we kind cultures and lives and landscapes all unfolding in front of me, and it sparked something," shared Tom.

“It sparked a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world. It opened my eyes. It opened my imagination to the possibility that life could expand far beyond the boundaries that I then perceived in my own life. And that beam of light open the desire to open the world. And I have been up ever since," he added.