Sarah Ferguson calls leaving royals ‘liberating' despite financial woes

Sarah Ferguson reconnects with powerful friends ahead of Royal Lodge eviction

Sarah Ferguson is preparing to leave the Royal Lodge with newfound freedom, telling friends the move feels “liberating” despite financial woes.

According to Radar Online, insiders revealed that the former Duchess of York has been quietly reconnecting with influential contacts from her past.

She has also reached out to society figures and wealthy businessmen she met through her charity work as she adjusts to life without ex-husband Andrew.

"Sarah's been reconnecting with her global circle – former friends, society figures, and wealthy businessmen she's known for years,” they said.

The insider added, “She laughs about finding her own Richard Gere figure to rescue her, but underneath it, she's panicking. She's relied on Andrew's support for so long, and now that cushion has vanished."

"She's telling people it's like being freed from the royal leash, but she knows the financial reality has hit hard,” another claimed.

“What she wants now is someone who can give her security and keep her in the comfort she's always enjoyed."

Another palace insider revealed that Fergis will not go after "broke aristocrats" as partners. "She's over penniless princes,” one joked.

“Age and looks aren't factors for her anymore – it's all about financial stability. She's not chasing love this time, she's hunting for a safety net.

"She's in total survival mode right now – and if that means landing a wealthy benefactor, so be it. She's ready to accept any rich man going basically.

"She has no intention of swapping her champagne lifestyle for tap water."