Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show

Dave Mustaine states he wants Megadeath’s final show to take place in space

Dave Mustaine has revealed that he would like Megadeth's final concert to take place in space.

The legendary thrash metal band announced their plans to retire earlier this year with a farewell album and tour.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Mustaine shared in a social media post.

The One rocker continued, "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now."

While the band have yet to reveal all the details of their farewell tour, their front man shared in a chat with Metal Hammer that he would like their last show to happen in space.

"I hope we'll be playing up in space," the Symphony of Destruction singer revealed ambitiously.

"I think that will be a really fitting climax. And I'm not talking about on the side of a vomit comet. A gig on the Moon, a full moon landing, that would be cool,” he said.

"I saw they sent up a bunch of celebrities into space and I thought, 'Well, if them, why not me?'” the Enter Sandman crooner mentioned.

"I'm just watching how that all progresses. I know Elon Musk and Richard Branson were working on interstellar travel. I think people are going to be travelling to space a lot sooner than you think," Dave Mustaine concluded.