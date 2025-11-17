Watch red carpet looks from Tom Cruise, Dolly Parton & more

Action movie star Tom Cruise and singer and actor Dolly Parton were among the luminaries selected to receive honorary Oscars this year for lifetime achievements at the Governors Awards on Sunday (November 16).

Actor and choreographer Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas also were selected for recognition by the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

Rita Wilson, who is on the board of governors at the Academy and better known as Tom Hanks' wife, told Reuters the specifications someone needs to have to win an honorary Oscar.

She said, "It's body of work, commitment to community, commitment to outreach, philanthropy and their level of excellence that they've brought to their crafts and also to our industry."

Cruise, who didn't show up to the press line before the awards, was selected for his decades of work in "Risky Business," two "Top Gun" movies and several other films. He was nominated for best actor twice, for "Born on the Fourth of July" and "Jerry Maguire," as well as best supporting actor for "Magnolia."

"Tom Cruise's incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all," Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

Parton, a country music singer and star of movies including "Steel Magnolias" and "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her charitable efforts.

Parton's Imagination Library has provided more than 284 million free books to children over 30 years, according to the organization's website. She received two Oscar nominations for best song, for the films "9 to 5" and "Transamerica."

The country singer was absent from the award show because of health issues, according to media reports.

Allen, an actor in movies such as "Fame" and "Ragtime," choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times and several films.

Production designer Thomas worked on several Spike Lee Films including "She's Gotta Have It" and "Do the Right Thing," as well as best picture winner "A Beautiful Mind."