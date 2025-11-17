Meghan Markle strengthens her position with big-name industry deals

Meghan Markle is being seen in Hollywood as someone who knows exactly what she’s doing especially as she grows closer professionally to Jeff Bezos.

According to Hollywood insiders, Amazon has been buzzing with talk after claims that the Duchess of Sussex has been trying to “professionally woo” Bezos.

Speaking with The Mail on Sunday, a Disney source told the publication that people may find it odd, but it makes sense because Bezos is one of the few people who can fund any big project she wants.

Calling Meghan a "canny businesswoman,” the insider said, "...People find it curious that Meghan seems to be professionally wooing Jeff Bezos but, to be brutally frank, who can blame her? [Bezos] has all the money in the world and is one of the few people who can afford to bankroll any future projects of hers."

A source at WME, the agency that represents her, said Meghan is smart, in control and very clear about the direction of her career.

"The duchess is a smart businesswoman and very much in control of her career and where she sees it going,” they added.

"Of course, people are talking about her connection to Jeff Bezos and the fact she's chosen to star in an Amazon film, but there are very few big players in town and she has two of them - Netflix and Amazon.

“She's a canny businesswoman. Underestimate her at your peril."