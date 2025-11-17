Palace works to bring Prince Harry, Meghan closer amid King Charles cancer

King Charles’ condition sparks talks of Prince Harry, Meghan reunion

King Charles continues to undergo cancer treatment with insiders claiming his health has sparked renewed efforts to bring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the royal family fold.

According to Radar Online, efforts are being made by some influential people, as well as some palace insiders, to reunion the Sussexes with the royals.

An insider said that while some see this as an opportunity to heal long-standing rifts, others view it as a chance to influence family dynamics behind the scenes.

"The King's health has shifted everything. Some see it as the perfect opportunity to mend fences, while others think it couldn't come at a worse time,” the source said.

They added, "Those who want to use Harry and Meghan as pawns to destabilize and bring down the monarchy know it is a perfect time to try and bring them back, under the guise of giving Charles peace in his dying days by bring a family back together."