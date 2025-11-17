Andrew's Royal lodge removal brings good news for Prince Harry

Andrew’s Royal Lodge exit opens door for Prince Harry

Prince Andrew’s departure from the Royal Lodge has brought good news for Prince Harry, who left the royal family with Meghan Markle in 2020.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex may be moving closer to a royal reconciliation following Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s exit from Windsor.

Speaking with The Express, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner suggested that King Charles and Prince William may have agreed that Andrew’s relocation to Sandringham could make the Prince of Wales more open to Harry’s return.

He noted that Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment is thought to have accelerated discussions to bring the Duke of Sussex back.

"All these negotiations, perhaps, for example, with Harry have been accelerated,” the expert revealed.

"I think William feels very aggrieved at Harry. So Charles has done a trade-off,” he added.

However, he noted that there are “very few people who really know what's going on within the Royal family."