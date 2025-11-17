Princess Anne put Buckingham Palace on alert with her 'romance' with Camilla's ex husband

There was some concern at Buckingham Palace after Princess Anne resumed her friendship with Andrew Parker Bowles after Camilla's extra marital affair with the then Prince Charles became public.

"After the Camillagate tapes were published, they both (Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles) prepared to admit that their situation was "pretty hapless", but with their children still at school— as they also have a teenage daughter, Laura—they were not prepared to separate or divorce," revealed James Whitaker, a veteran journalist and author, in his explosive 1993 book Diana Vs Charles.

"However, it's an open secret among their friends that until Commander Timothy Laurence came on the scene, the brigadier (Parker Bowles) had once again been spending time in the company of Princess Anne, taking her to the cinema, the theater and out to dinner at a number of restaurants. She visited him at his home, then Bolehyde Manor near Chipenham, and saw much of him when he was commanding officer at Knightsbridge Barracks," the royal journalist wrote.

"It was suggested that there was, at times, too little discretion and that Andrew and princess had resumed their friendship. Despite Andrew's popularity with staff and royals alike, there was some concern at Buckingham Palace as to where this relationship would lead. But upsetting the princess is not something people do willingly, so little was said. As Anne became more and more interested in the man who would ultimately became her second husband she saw less and less of Andrew Parker Bowles."

Anne, the only daughter of late Queen Elizabeth II and the sister of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Prince Edward, got married to Timothy Laurence in December 1992.

At the time of her second marriage, the Princess Royal had two children Peter and Zara from her first husband Captain Mark Philips whom she married in 1973 and divorced in 1992.