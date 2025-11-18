Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan

Kate Middleton urges Harry to visit UK without Meghan to ease royal tensions

Kate Middleton has been quietly supporting Prince Harry as she tries to bring him back to the royal family fold amid years-old feud.

According to Heat Magazine, the Princess of Wales has asked the Duke of Sussex to visit UK more often but without his wife Meghan Markle in hopes that it will help rebuild his relationship with Prince William.

A source revealed that Kate has tried to get the Prince of Wales to ease up on both Harry and Meghan, but he has refused.

So, she now believes Harry coming alone may be the only way to make progress as she wants to make sure the Duke and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, stay connected to the family.

“Kate’s tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but there’s just no moving him,” the insider said.

“Her hands are tied, so in the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip, as proof that he’s his own man and not joined at the hip with his wife.

“She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes. Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William’s anger and mistrust just runs so deep.”

The insider further revealed that the Princess of Wales "wants a place for Harry, and his children, in the royal fold."

"She’d never be so cruel as to try and meddle in his marriage but she certainly doesn’t see the harm in him having some autonomy and being allowed to have a relationship with his homeland and his family.”