Tom Cruise struggling to accept breakup with Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise saddened, confused over Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise is said to be feeling deeply saddened and devastated following his recent split from Ana de Armas.

According to Heat Magazine, an insider revealed that the Mission: Impossible actor has struggled to accept the end of their nine-month relationship.

A source told the publication that Ana ended the romance after feeling increasingly “suffocated” because of Tom’s micromanaging.

“Ana’s friends aren’t shocked that Tom and Ana didn’t last. Tom was constantly micromanaging her, telling her how to handle everything from her image to her workouts and her career choices,” an insider revealed.

They added, “At first she was flattered by it, but eventually she started to feel suffocated.”

Sources revealed that before their shock breakup, Tom was even going to get a prenuptial agreement made and was already planning kids with the Deep Water actor.

“He’s very upset and can’t wrap his head round the idea that things didn’t work out between them. He’s trying to deny this has hurt him but it’s obvious that at one point, he saw Ana as a future life partner,” they said of Tom’s heartbreak.

As a coping mechanism, insiders revealed that the Hollywood hunk is trying to win over David Beckham even tough he has made it clear with his behavior that he does not want to be close to Tom.

“Instead of backing off, he’s doubling down and has started sending gifts, like the famous coconut cake he always gives his friends, and other more personal stuff like monogrammed cufflinks,” they said.

“He doesn’t understand that this isn’t a relationship he can force, it’s not a business deal. He’d actually do a lot better with David if he backed off and gave him some breathing room, but there’s no use trying to tell Tom that – he doesn’t take advice.”