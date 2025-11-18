Andrew as ‘gluttonous and wasteful as always' despite royal blow

Andrew refuses to change lifestyle after losing royal titles, residence

Former Prince Andrew may have lost his royal titles and residence, however, he is still living a life of luxury, a new report has revealed.

The “disgraced” royal, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, continues to demand royal treatment and enjoys full cooked breakfasts prepared by his personal chef.

In addition to it, the former Duke of York has weekly crates of champagne and fine wines along with lavish dinners where he entertains friends and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

"You’d think he’d slink off with his tail between his legs, but no, he’s still wants to be the man of the manor and is insisting on being waited on hand and foot at a great cost to the King’s own personal coffers," an insider revealed.

They added, "For now, life is still going on pretty much as normal for Andrew, at least when it comes to his daily luxuries, and the excess is sickening."

The source revealed that the only thing that has changed for Andrew is his company as he now "mostly" socializes with a "sad group of hangers-on because the majority of the London social set has turned their backs on him."

"You’d never guess that he’s been told to tighten his belt because he’s just as gluttonous and wasteful as always," they continued.

He has "a full cooked breakfast prepared by his personal chef and laid out in royal style, with enough to feed a small army.”

"It continues that way all day. He loves to sit down to a huge lunch, pheasant, venison, prime rib, nothing is too rich for him, and he refuses to compromise on the quality.

“He wants piles of food, even if it all gets chucked in the bin after, so the monthly bills at the butcher alone are astronomical."