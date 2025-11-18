Meghan Markle reacts as Kate announces stars for Christmas carol concert

Meghan Markle reportedly upset on Kate Middleton, Kate Winslet new collab

Meghan Markle is reportedly “fuming” after Kate Middleton secured Kate Winslet for her 2025 Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex feels overshadowed as she believes the Princess of Wales already grabs the spotlight with the event and doesn’t need any additional star power.

The event will feature Winslet alongside Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor and singer Dan Smith.

"Meghan is fuming because Kate has pulled off something she couldn't,” the insider said, referring to Meghan’s struggle to invite big names to her podcast and Netflix shows.

“Landing an A-lister like Kate Winslet sends a message – it looks polished, classy, effortless – and is everything she is struggling to be,” they added.

"Meghan struggled to secure big names for her recent Netflix series, so seeing Kate do it with ease has really stung."

Speaking on the matter, a senior entertainment source said, "Kate Winslet doesn't attach her name to something lightly.”

"For her to stand with the Princess on this project signals real respect,” they added.

However, Meghan is privately seething as she “knows this will be one of the most-watched royal moments of the year.”

“Seeing Kate at the center of it – and surrounded by talent she couldn't draw – has left her seething."