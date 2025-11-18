 
Geo News

Meghan Markle reacts as Kate announces stars for Christmas carol concert

A royal insider has revealed Meghan Markle feels overshadowed by Kate Middleton’s 2025 carol concert

By
F. Quraishi
|

November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle reportedly upset on Kate Middleton, Kate Winslet new collab
Meghan Markle reportedly upset on Kate Middleton, Kate Winslet new collab

Meghan Markle is reportedly “fuming” after Kate Middleton secured Kate Winslet for her 2025 Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex feels overshadowed as she believes the Princess of Wales already grabs the spotlight with the event and doesn’t need any additional star power.

The event will feature Winslet alongside Hannah Waddingham, Chiwetel Ejiofor and singer Dan Smith.

"Meghan is fuming because Kate has pulled off something she couldn't,” the insider said, referring to Meghan’s struggle to invite big names to her podcast and Netflix shows.

“Landing an A-lister like Kate Winslet sends a message – it looks polished, classy, effortless – and is everything she is struggling to be,” they added.

"Meghan struggled to secure big names for her recent Netflix series, so seeing Kate do it with ease has really stung."

Speaking on the matter, a senior entertainment source said, "Kate Winslet doesn't attach her name to something lightly.”

"For her to stand with the Princess on this project signals real respect,” they added.

However, Meghan is privately seething as she “knows this will be one of the most-watched royal moments of the year.”

“Seeing Kate at the center of it – and surrounded by talent she couldn't draw – has left her seething."

More From Royals

Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health? video
Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to keep grandkids away from Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to keep grandkids away from Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight
Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal
Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering unlikely interview with Piers Morgan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering unlikely interview with Piers Morgan?