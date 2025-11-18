Meghan afraid of losing royal titles after King Charles' drastic action against Andrew

Meghan Markle feels quite desperate as fears grow about her royal title

Meghan Markle is said to be desperate to find a replacement to her royal title and connections in case King Charles takes any drastic step.

The fear comes after Andrew was stripped of his titles and was ordered to vacate his royal residence within the Windsor grounds, per Heat Magazine.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be rethinking her plans amid rumours that Palace may also push back harder on how Harry and Meghan use their titles and public image.

“Right now they’re regrouping and planning to go again, but it all feels quite desperate and depressing, especially as they’re clashing and bickering a lot more these days,” the insider said.

They added, “And with Prince William still baying for their blood, Meghan’s been trying to just power through it by attending every Hollywood event she can and working all her contacts, but it’s starting to look desperate, even if she doesn’t want to admit it.”

However, Harry is said to be “second guessing” his decision of leaving the royal family back in 2020. “Harry has been coping with a lot of emotional turmoil this year,” said the source.

They added, “Having his father and Kate [who is now in remission] both sick with cancer and being so shut out from being able to help has put him in a world of pain.”

“He’s exhausted and second guessing a lot of their choices, which hasn't exactly done wonders for his marriage.

“Really, it’s no surprise they’re questioning if they’ll ever get things back on track after what’s been one of the hardest years of their lives.”