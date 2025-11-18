 
Geo News

Duchess Sophie takes big stand for environmental protection in Guatemala

Duchess of Edinburgh's weekend visit to Guatemala finally unveiled

By
Syeda Waniya
|

November 18, 2025

Duchess Sophie carries out secret visit focused on environmental protection
Duchess Sophie carries out secret visit focused on environmental protection

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh carried out an important royal engagement in Guatemala over the weekend.

On Tuesday, the official Instagram handle of the British Royal family revealed that the sister-in-law of King Charles spent the weekend in Guatemala in order to carry out a series of engagements focused on environmental preservation.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the visit, the palace detailed in the caption, "Over the weekend, The Duchess of Edinburgh was in Guatemala, engaging with organisations supporting environmental protection and human rights."

One of the stops was Tikal National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is celebrated for "its extraordinary biodiversity and archaeological importance."

Moreover, Duchess Sophie also met with two organizations dedicated to supporting at-risk children and teenagers.

The La Alianza Guatemala (ALA) helps "protect vulnerable children and teenagers," while Streek Kids Direct Project (SKD) is dedicated to "supporting young people living on the streets or at high risk of doing so."

In the photos from the visit, Duchess of Edinburgh can be seen interacting with children as well as individuals working for the cause.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Duchess Sophie, wife of King Charles' brother Prince Edward, marked her first visit to Peru at the request of Foreign And Development Office.

More From Royals

Andrew as ‘gluttonous and wasteful as always' despite royal blow
Andrew as ‘gluttonous and wasteful as always' despite royal blow
‘Emotionally frayed' Meghan Markle breaks down: ‘How about a break?'
‘Emotionally frayed' Meghan Markle breaks down: ‘How about a break?'
Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health? video
Zara Tindall on 'standby' amid Princess Anne's unpredictable health?
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to keep grandkids away from Sarah Ferguson
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie threaten to keep grandkids away from Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight