Meghan Markle's Suits co-star flays her critic over Epstein defence

Patrick J. Adams, star of hit TV show Suits, on Wednesday joined chorus of condemnation against former Fox News host Megyn Kelly after she was accused defending late sex offender Jeffery Epstein on her podcast.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Meghan Markle’s former co-star put a cross on a statement issued by SiriusXM, the company which hots her podcast.

The statement that was issued after the signing of the deal with the political commentator read, “Megyn Kelly commands one of the most powerful platforms in podcasting, driven by her authenticity and fact-based reporting which have cultivated a large and loyal audience that consistently trusts her coverage"

Kelly sparked widespread condemnations over her controversial remarks questioning whether Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile.

She said “we are yet to hear evidence that children under 10 have come forward to claim they were assaulted by him.”

Megyn Kelly is also known as one of the fiercest critics of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, targeting the couple in her tirades.

It’s worth noting that that Harry’s uncle, former Prince Andrew, lost his royal titles recently over links to Epstein.

Prince Harry’s family in the UK came under intense media scrutiny after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s emails to the former US financier were leaked.