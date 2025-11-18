Kate's supporters prompt UK national broadcaster to apologize over missing royal title

Just a day after apologizing to US President Donald Trump, The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) tendered an apology to people who were unhappy that it didn’t use the Princess of Wales’s title during the coverage of Armistice Day on Tuesday.

A statement posted on the organization's website on Friday November 14 read, "We received complaints from people unhappy that we didn’t use the Princess of Wales’s correct title during our coverage of Armistice Day."

It said "During our coverage of memorials to commemorate Armistice Day we mistakenly referred to Catherine, Princess of Wales as Kate Middleton; these were errors during hours of live broadcasting for which we apologise. Throughout our Armistice Day coverage more broadly, we referred to Catherine by her correct title."

The apology came after the BBC on Thursday sent a personal apology to Donald Trump over a documentary the president's lawyers called defamatory.

Lawyers for the US president threatened to sue the BBC for damages of up to $1 billion unless it withdrew the documentary, apologised to the president and compensated him for "financial and reputational harm."

The documentary, which aired on the BBC's "Panorama" news programme just before the US presidential election in 2024, spliced together three parts of Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, when his supporters stormed the Capitol. The edit created the impression he had called for violence.

In Kate Middleton's case, however, the organization was not threatened by the royal as the apology stemmed from the anger expressed by supporters of the royal family.