Margaret Colin gushes over Leighton Meester, her husband Adam Brody

Photo: 'Gossip Girl' alum Margaret Colin shares two cents on Leighton Meester, Adam Brody's bond

Margaret Colin has been reflecting on Leighton Meester's success.

As per Us Weekly, Colin, who famously played Eleanor Waldorf, the impeccably poised mother of Meester's Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, revealed she’s still deeply proud of her former TV daughter.

Speaking of Meester, 39, Colin noted the actress' continued rise and also weighed in on her long-running relationship with Brody.

It is noteworthy that the couple married in 2014 and share two children, daughter Arlo Day Brody, born in 2015, and a son welcomed in 2020.

Photo: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Their marriage has recently returned to the spotlight after Brody, 45, emerged as Netflix's newest heartthrob in the rom-com Nobody Wants This alongside Kristen Bell.

Meester even appeared in a season 2 episode as Abby, a former friend of Bell’s character, Joanne.

Reminiscing about the first time she met Brody, Colin shared, “I got to meet him one time after the show was over and she had her baby, so I was in their house. God help them — the one that burnt down.”

Earlier this year, Meester and Brody heartbreakingly lost their Los Angeles home in the Pacific Palisades wildfires.

Colin continued, “I spent an afternoon meeting her baby and meeting her husband years ago when there was just the one [kid],” referring to their eldest, Arlo, now 10, and signed off from the topic.