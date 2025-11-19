 
Pete Davidson opens up on moment he knew Elsie was ‘the one'

The expecting parents recall a sweet moment that defined their first date

November 19, 2025

Pete Davidson and his now-pregnant girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, knew at first sight that they would have something "real."

In a recent chat with Bumble on Tuesday, the comedian and the model revealed that they immediately had an idea of where they saw their bond going during their first date in March.

"When we went on our first date, like, we went out to dinner for the first time I was like, 'Okay, don't think that I'm crazy but I just know you're going to be the father of my children,'" the 29-year-old mom said in a Q&A.

"Yeah," Pete confirmed. "I was like, 'I know.'"

"And look at us now!" Elsie quipped.

Pete responded, "How about that?"

As the pair is expecting their first baby together, they were asked about what they are most thrilled about being parents.

"I think we're really excited to dress the baby up exactly like us," Pete revealed.

Hewitt responded, "Oh my gosh, match outfits all three of us?!"

"Yeah it's going to be a lot of fun," Pete shared.

About the things they have learned as a couple and parents-to-be, Hewitt shared, "You are very patient with me. And a lesson that we have both learned is I need to work on my time-management, and Pete is so patient with me."

"That's a lesson that any guy could learn is you're just going to be late," the SNL star added. "And it's fine."

