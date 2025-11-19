Offset deactivates Instagram amid tensions with estranged wife Cardi B

Offset has deleted his Instagram handle following a heated exchange with his estranged wife, Cardi B.

On Tuesday, Page Six confirmed that the 33-year-old American rapper had disappeared from the social media platform.

"Profile isn't available. The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed," a message appears on the rapper's Instagram profile.

The apparent deactivation comes after Cardi claimed that her estranged husband was harassing her.

The tension began when Offset took to her Instagram Stories and penned, "My kid lol." The post appeared hours after Cardi B gave birth to her first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Reacting to the post, Cardi B later wrote on X that “Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.. it’s all fun and games until it’s too late."

The WAP songstress further penned, “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE."

Expressing her frustration, Cardi added, “I’m really tired of getting harassed and when I get harassed privately and I ignore [it], that’s when I start getting harassed publicly.”

For those unversed, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. The exes share three kids - Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.