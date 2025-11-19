Kate Middleton wins hearts with first speech since cancer diagnosis: 'Princess of hearts'

Kate Middleton praised after first speech since diagnosis

Kate Middleton received love and praises as she delivered her first ever speech since the heartbreaking announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales talked about the Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at the Future Workforce Summit in London.

Sharing glimpses from the event on social media, Kensington palace shared a quote from Kate’s speech, writing, “We believe that we must do all we can to create the conditions for love to flourish. That is how we invest in our future.”

They added in the caption, “A brilliant day highlighting the vital role businesses can play in early childhood.

“The focus was clear: to ensure the next generation develops the uniquely human skills needed to thrive in a world of rapid technological change, we need to focus on the earliest years of life.”

Fans and followers of the royal family rushed to the comments section to shower love on Kate.

“You always focus on the right things that will actually help people! And what a great speech! Well done,” one penned.

Another wrote, “Her speech to the people enchants everyone and draws them in; that's the magic of the cool Catherine, a princess of hearts!!! Simply phenomenal!”

"Wonderful speech! You make us incredibly proud of you," another fan gushed over Prince William's wife.

A fourth wrote, "I am so proud right now I am a bit misty. This is a deeply moving speech. I love you so much Catherine."