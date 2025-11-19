 
King Charles concerned for ‘disgraced' brother Andrew after stripping his titles

King Charles feels ‘duty of care’ amid rising worries over Andrew’s mental health, says insider

F. Quraishi
November 19, 2025

King Charles offers support as fears grow for Andrew’s mental health

King Charles is reportedly worried for his “disgraced” brother Andrew regarding his mental health after removing his royal titles and ordered him to vacate his royal residence.

According to a new report, the monarch feels he has a “duty of care” toward the former Duke of York, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

An insider has revealed that both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who lives with him at the Royal Lodge despite getting divorced, are feeling the pressure.

The report further revealed that their friends fear the situation is affecting their mental health.

“I gather Andrew and Fergie are both feeling the strain,” the insider said, per GB News.

“Their family and friends are worried about their mental health and the King does feel he has a duty of care to his brother,” they added.

“He’s been holed up at Royal Lodge for weeks.”

This comes after Charles took a drastic measure against Andrew and stripped his royal titles and residence due to his past ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

