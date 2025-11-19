Prince Harry receives worrying news about royal comeback

Prince Harry warned of challenges in returning to royal family

Prince Harry has received a worrying update on his return to the royal family as an expert claimed the decision could ultimately rest in the hands of Prince William.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to reconnect with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

However, royal expert Tine Brown said William will have the final say, noting how he has a tough view of Harry and his antics and has not forgotten his betrayal.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales haven’t been on talking terms since Harry left the royal family to live in US with wife Meghan Markle.

New reports also suggest that that William is trying to persuade King Charles to remove Harry and Meghan’s royal titles after he stripped Andrew of his royal honours and titles.

“It’s very sad what’s happened to them. I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has, and unfortunately Harry is not the brightest bulb, either,” she said of Harry and Meghan’s professional setbacks.

Brown told GB News, “I’d like to see a way for him to make amends with his family, but it gets harder and harder as the years go by.

“I think that William is going to be the decider of that, and I think William has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied.”