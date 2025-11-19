Punjab constitutes JITs to probe cases against TLP

Police officers stand as they use tear gas to disperse supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during a solidarity march for Gaza in Lahore, Pakistan, October 10, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted 12 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe cases against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

A notification issued by the provincial Home Department said seven JITs will investigate the cases in Lahore, whereas five will cater to those registered in Sheikhupura.

The JITs, which include representatives of the police, Counter -Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies, will look into cases registered under terrorism and other serious provisions.

The development comes in response to the request for JITs by the police which have said that more than 2,000 miscreants belonging to the TLP have been arrested in relation to 75 cases against the proscribed religio-political party.

The development is to be taken against the backdrop of the federal government's decision to declare the TLP a proscribed outfit under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) last month.

The move followed a series of fierce demonstrations by the TLP that erupted last month after police dismantled a protest camp in Muridke, leading to confrontations that resulted in the death of a police station house officer (SHO) and three others, including a passerby.

In light of the violence, the Punjab government had requested the Centre to impose a ban on the TLP — which was eventually accepted by the federal government.

Separately, the provincial government also has decided to request the federal government for crackdown against TLP in other provinces as well.

A spokesperson said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a meeting on the province's law and order situation, and added that the government had dismantled the infrastructure of the extremist and terrorist network.

Modern weapons, bullets, bulletproof jackets and other equipment have been recovered from the hideouts of the proscribed party, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government spokesperson also highlighted that funding for spreading hatred and sedition in the name of protest had been curtailed and assets worth Rs23.4 billion of the officials of the banned extremist party have been frozen.

"All digital accounts, including 92 bank accounts of the banned party, had been frozen and cases have also been registered against nine financiers of the banned party," the spokesperson said, adding that 31 cases have been registered on disseminating content against national security on social media.

Furthermore, the meeting was told that more than 61,000 forms were distributed among mosques and imams in Punjab and over 50,00 (82%) imams had registered themselves with the government.

Also, five major Wifat ul Madaris have agreed to register mosques and imams with the government to strengthen peace.

Meanwhile, CM Maryam directed the authorities to abstain from disturbing the imams and maintain respect, and further ordered all deputy commissioners to take steps for the permanent implementation of the ban on wall chalking and said that wall chalking will not be tolerated in any city of Punjab.